On Monday, September 2nd, around 10 AM, a 37-year-old man with the initials L.U.R.R. was arrested at Vincent A. Lopes Road on St. Eustatius for theft and violation of the BES Weapons Act. The suspect had stolen a phone from a supermarket, and upon his arrest, he was carrying a knife. The knife was seized, and the case is under investigation.

