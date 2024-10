PHILIPSBURG:— In the budget debate on Thursday, alarm was raised over the government’s recent approval of a tax holiday for a Major developer while enforcing budget cuts totaling over 30 million guilders, including a 13.1 million guilder reduction in education funding.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46202-big-companies-benefit-while-the-small-man-gets-squeezed-mp-darryl-york-questions-government-s-fiscal-priorities.html