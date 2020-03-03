Black History Month and National Heritage Foundation and Museum. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— In keeping with the spirit of Black History Month, The National Heritage Foundation and Museum has organized a series of lectures about our National Heroes.

Sint Maarten has produced some of the most Innovative, Philanthropic, Leadership Skillset people despite its fairly small community at that time. We selected a few of these heroes and also invited next-generation kinfolk of the featured hero to give a lecture to students on a more personal side whilst highlighting the characteristics and accomplishments. The National Heritage foundation would Especially like to say ” Thank You.” To Mr. Leonidas Friday, Mr. Joseph

