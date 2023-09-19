Book launch of “The Meaningful Life” set for October 28. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The anticipation for the release of "The Meaningful Life: Discovering God's Unique Purpose For You," a book authored by Ivon L. Valerie, is quickly mounting. The local author is set to launch his empowering book at the Sky Vogue Lounge in Philipsburg on October 28th at 5:00 PM, an event that promises to be transformational for attendees.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43840-book-launch-of-the-meaningful-life-set-for-october-28.html