Books and materials delivered to Marie Genevieve de Weever School. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On June 10, 2024, Minister Lyndon Lewis came to the Marie Genevieve de Weever School for the official presentation of the books and other educational material. The material aims to improve students’ reading and writing, especially in the earlier grades of public school. The governments of Sint Maarten and Biblionef partially funded this educational material for all primary public schools. Biblionef is a foundation in the Netherlands that provides new books to children in the Netherlands, the BES islands, St. Maarten, and Curacao. Over the past years, this organization has donated books to schools in St. Maarten in collaboration with the St. Maarten Library. Biblionef has also organized 2 trainings in Reading Promotion and Jolly Phonics for primary school teachers and managers at the beginning of this school year. Besides this donation, the last donation of books received from Biblionef for the Public schools was in March 2024 and last year, November 2023. The educational materials were well received by the school.

