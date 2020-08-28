Border controls remains in effect until September 15th. | SMN News

MARIGOT:— Based on the latest health bulletin dated August 26th with 139 active cases in Saint-Martin for a total of confirmed while Sint Maarten records 248 active cases for a total of 444 confirmed cases.

11 people are hospitalized at the Louis Constant Fleming Hospital Centre and 4 have been transferred to the ICU of Guadeloupe. 7 Dutch residents are hospitalized in Sint Maarten. 6 deaths are recorded in part French and 17 in part Dutch.

The islands of Saint Barthélemy and Saint Martin have been classified as active virus circulation as well as Guadeloupe and Martinique.

