BPWC SXM hosts its annual fundraiser entitled “Tea Party With A Twist” | SMN NEWS

Sandy Ground:— The Business & Professional Women Concordia St. Martin (BPWC) hosted its annual fundraiser event entitled “Tea Party With A Twist” under the theme “Its Tea Time It's Your Time” on Sunday, January 7th, 2024. The event was geared towards encouraging, inspiring, and empowering women from every walk of life to endeavor to become the best version of themselves in 2024.

