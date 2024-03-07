Break Free Ceramic Project starts with the first class at MPC today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Second-form vocational students from the PBL-PKL Department of Milton Peters College were in for a treat today. For weeks they have been looking forward to starting with the Break Free Ceramic Project, a collaboration of the National Institute of Arts and SVOBE Schools. Their regular art classes will for one term revolve around clay, dance, slavery, emancipation, and our cultural heritage. They will make a traditional coal pot or an abstract portrayal of “breaking free”, culminating in an exposition at NIA in June. But first, they have to learn the basics of molding and kneading clay.

A big thank you goes out to the funders of this project: Cultuur Fonds Caribisch Gebied (PBCCG) and the DNB fonds.

