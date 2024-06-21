BREAKING NEWS: Beach Plaza Casino robbed during board daylight. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG: — Two men robbed Beach Plaza Casino on Friday afternoon. The two men on a scooter rushed inside the casino with customers inside and ordered the cashier to place cash in their bags. The robbery took place around noon today, according to Police Inspector Joe Josepha.

After committing the act, the men jumped back on their bikes and left the Philipsburg casino. Police officers were alerted, and a high-speed chase led officers straight to the French side, where the robbers still managed to get away. Police are investigating, and more information will be released once it becomes available.

