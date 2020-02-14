BREAKING NEWS:— Customs seized container of drugs at Port St. Maarten. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Customs Officers along with Police from KPSM just seized a container filled with boxes containing drugs.

Police and Custom Officers were seen taken the illegal substance to the Philipsburg Police Station.

The investigation is currently ongoing as this is a developing story.

Efforts made to reach Head of Customs Anthony Doran for a comment proved futile. SMN News will update this article as soon as more information becomes available.

