BREAKING NEWS/ EXCLUSIVE: MP Kevin Maingrette arrested. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Officers of the RST and TBO arrested Member of Parliament Kevin Maingrette on Friday morning.

The detectives are working on a new case, which they have not disclosed. Sources say the case involves bribery.

SMN News learned via reliable sources that the detectives will conduct two searches.

Since the arrest on Friday morning, the Prosecutor’s Office has not released any information on the questioning, arrest, and searches that have taken place.

According to several persons in the community, Maingrette allegedly issued several bus and taxi licenses leading up to the January 2024 Parliamentary Elections while working as a policy advisor at the Ministry of TEATT cabinet.

Maingrette is also responsible for the fall of the 2 x 4 government that fell on May 20th, 2024, which resulted in Prime Minister Luc Mercelina calling for new elections scheduled on August 19th, 2024. One week after collapsing the 2 x 4 government, Maingrette apologized to the people of St. Maarten and jumped back in the 2 x 4 fold, hoping it would have stopped the snap elections that were called when Prime Minister Mercelina invoked article 59 of the constitution and dissolve the Parliament of St. Maarten.

