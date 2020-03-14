BREAKING NEWS: KLM/AIR FRANCE flagged, passengers never left aircraft. | SMN News

~ Five passengers flagged based on origin and government travel restrictions.~

PHILIPSBURG:— A few passengers that arrived on St. Maarten this afternoon (Saturday, March 14th) were flagged based on their origin says PJIAE authorities.

Spokesperson for PJIAE Audrey St. Luce Jack said the passengers were not allowed to exit the aircraft because the passengers were flagged based on their origin and the travel restrictions implemented by the Government of St. Maarten.

St. Luce Jack said so far screening is still taking place and that no decision has been taken on the passengers that remain on the aircraft. She

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/34176-breaking-news-klm-air-france-flagged-passengers-never-left-aircraft.html