BREAKING NEWS: Man shot to death in South Reward early Sunday morning. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On Sunday morning, just after 1:15 am, a man was found dead in front of a bar in South Reward. Police are currently investigating a shooting in which a man lost his life in the South Reward. According to the preliminary information gathered by the police, the victim was shot while sitting in front of the bar. Upon arrival of the Police and ambulance personnel, the victim was not showing any signs of life. Further details regarding this incident will be given as it becomes available. The man is well-known in the community. Condolences go out to the family and friends of the victim.

