BREAKING NEWS: Mavis Brooks Salmon, passes away after brief illness. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— St. Maarten has been thrown into mourning today after the news broke that Mavis Brooks Salmon the Vice-Chair of the Council of Advice passed away at the St. Maarten Medical Center.

Brooks Salmon a stalwart on St. Maarten and an asset to the government since she is part of the body that offers advice to the Government and Parliament of St. Maarten.

SMN News learned that Brooks Salmon was ill and hospitalized prior to her passing on Friday.

