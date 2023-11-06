BREAKING NEWS:— Melisa Molanus to run on National Alliance slate. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Former United Peoples Party candidate Melisa Molanus has joined the National Alliance to contest the January 11th parliamentary elections.

Molanus who joined the political arena for the first time first announced her candidacy on the UPP but then withdrew her candidacy last week.

On Monday Molanus who is currently off-island said in an invited comment that she has taken the decision to run on the National Alliance slate because her interest is to work for the country and bring about solutions to the difficulties the country and its people are facing.

