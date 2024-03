PHILIPSBURG:— Detectives arrested one of two suspects who were involved in a brutal fight on Wednesday. The fight which was recorded and went viral on social media has left the victim injured.

It should be noted that the suspect is not a student of any of the schools. She is 20 years old and is not attending any school.

