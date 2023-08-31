BREAKING NEWS: Police are currently investigating an incident of a near drowning in Maho. | SMN NEWS

~ 5 year old in critical condition. ~

PHILIPSBURG:— Police dispatch received several calls about today, August 31st, 2023, around 12.30 pm of a 5-year-old girl who was found unconscious in the pool. She was brought out by a bystander and gave first aid. The ambulance personnel arrived on the scene and rushed the critical victim to the SMMC.

