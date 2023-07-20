BREAKING NEWS: Several WINAIR Flights Cancelled due to Technical Issues. | SMN NEWS

SIMPSON BAY:— Information reaching SMN News states that several WINAIR flights have been canceled on Thursday due to technical issues. According to information provided by passengers, WINAIR canceled its Bonaire flight until Sunday, stranded passengers were placed into hotels pending the next available flight.

SMN News understands that WINAIR has been having technical issues with several of its aircraft (twin Aotter and ATR) which led to multiple cancellations on Thursday. Flights to Antigua have also been canceled. SMN News further understands that the new new ATR WINAIR obtained began giving mechanical issues.

SMN News tried making contact with WINAIR’s management, but none was reachable by telephone. As soon as more information becomes available this article will be updated.

