BREAKING NEWS: Three persons arrested on Tuesday as the Police conducts special operation. | SMN NEWS

~ House search in Great Bay~

PHILIPSBURG: — Several detectives, both from the Police Force of St. Maarten (KPSM) and the Royal Marechaussee, were seen on Great Bay Road on Tuesday afternoon as police conducted a major operation.

SMN News learned via confidential sources that police were busy arresting persons involved in an armed robbery.

Police Spokesman Inspector Felix Richards confirmed that three persons were arrested and that police were busy with a house search. Richards also confirmed that the operation was related to an armed robbery and that the Police and Swat team were busy with it.

More details in the ongoing operation will be released later.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45642-breaking-news-three-persons-arrested-on-tuesday-as-the-police-conducts-special-operation.html