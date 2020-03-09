BREAKING NEWS:— Two shot in Sucker Garden, Police on the scene investigating. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Police are currently investigating a shooting on Pendant Cactus Drive in Sucker Garden.

Police Spokesman Inspector Josepha said that a male and female were shot in a house, he said so far police do not have details on the cause of the shooting but they are busy investigating the scene.

