Breast Health Education and Support Group Initiative boosted by CIBC CARIBBEAN Move for the Cure. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Positive Foundation, Still Beautiful, and Elektralyets Foundation foundations recently got much-needed support from CIBC Caribbean (operating as CIBC FirstCaribbean in the Dutch Caribbean), as they were presented with funds from last year’s Walk for the Cure.

Last year’s walk event raised USD 8,200 and will help the foundations with initiatives like their Breast Cancer Support Group.

The support group started in May of 2023 and meets monthly, offering support for patients, survivors, and their families.

Motivational speakers, survivor stories, and guest speakers such as the St. Maarten Medical Center, doctors, and dieticians join to discuss essential topics such as coping with cancer, care and travel experiences, nutrition & self-care, among other relevant issues. The foundations aim to continue this effort into 2024 with a year-round program.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44772-breast-health-education-and-support-group-initiative-boosted-by-cibc-caribbean-move-for-the-cure.html