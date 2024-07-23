Brison Applauds postponement of new SZV director health insurance policy. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Former Member of Parliament Rolando Brison is very pleased to announce that the Social & Health Insurances SZV has indefinitely reversed its decision to exclude certain directors from health insurance coverage. This move comes after weeks of discussions and advocacy by Brison, addressing a potentially significant issue within the healthcare system for company directors in St. Maarten.

