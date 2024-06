PHILIPSBURG:— In a highly anticipated move and on the strength of the electorate asking him to run again, former Member of Parliament Rolando Brison is set to make a comeback in the political arena by contesting the August 19 Parliamentary election as he announced on his weekly radio program "You Have The Word".

