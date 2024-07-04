Brison Proposes “Start Fresh Tax Cleanup” tax program. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Former Member of Parliament Rolando Brison has unveiled a new tax proposal designed to provide much-needed relief and incentives for both businesses and individuals in St. Maarten. Recognizing the immense challenges faced by our residents in the wake of Hurricane Irma and the COVID-19 pandemic, Brison's plan aims to foster resilience and sustainability within the community.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45551-brison-proposes-start-fresh-tax-cleanup-tax-program.html