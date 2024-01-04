Brison tells Central Bank to “hold its horses” on Caribbean guilder. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Central Bank of Curacao and St. Maarten announced on Tuesday that the new Caribbean guilder currency will be enacted in 2024. Member of Parliament Rolando Brison expressed concerns about this announcement, emphasizing that the Central Bank cannot speak for the Parliament of St. Maarten. He also advised the bank to "hold its horses" when releasing any further information regarding this enactment.

