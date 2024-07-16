Brison to implement high school Athletics Association once re-elected to office. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Rolando Brison; Former President of Parliament and the #5 Candidate on the United People’s Party Slate, has announced that he is endorsing a High School Athletics Association, which will give students in secondary schools easier access to international Academic Scholarships through sports, and a platform to enter professional sport.

