BTP advises public on prohibition of Starlink antennas usage. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Bureau Telecommunications and Post Sint Maarten (BTP) is advising all resellers that the sale and distribution of Starlink antennas on the Dutch side of Sint Maarten is strictly prohibited. At present, Starlink, operated by SpaceX, is not authorized to provide telecommunication services through their antennas on the Dutch side of Sint Maarten. Therefore, any transmission of Starlink telecommunication services is unlawful.

Unauthorized usage

Starlink’s telecommunication services, which are delivered through their satellite antennas, require proper authorization and a license (“machtiging”) issued by BTP. As Starlink does not hold such a license (“machtiging”) for the Dutch side of Sint Maarten, the deployment of Starlink antennas is illegal and may result in penalties.

Regulatory compliance

BTP is committed to ensuring that all telecommunication services within its jurisdiction comply with the necessary regulatory frameworks and standards. This is crucial for maintaining the integrity and security of telecommunication services and infrastructure on the island.

Public advisory

We urge all residents, businesses, and visitors to refrain from selling, purchasing, installing, or using Starlink antennas on the Dutch side of Sint Maarten.

Contact information

For further information or if you have any questions regarding this advisory, please contact Bureau Telecommunications and Post Sint Maarten at +1(721)542-4699.

We appreciate the public’s understanding and cooperation in this matter as we strive to ensure compliant and reliable telecommunication services for everyone on Sint Maarten.

