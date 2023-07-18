BTP hosts successful info session for the EOC on High Frequency (HF) radio as a reliable fall back option. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Bureau Telecommunications St. Maarten (BTP) organized a highly successful information session last week on High Frequency (HF) radio as a robust backup communication option. The event, held at the Sint Maarten Fire Station, was attended by the EOC, telecom operators, and esteemed guests, including the Prime Minister of Sint Maarten, the Honorable Silveria Jacobs.
