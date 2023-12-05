Bureau Telecommunications and Post St. Maarten (BTP) hosts successful cyber security seminar focused on safeguarding critical infrastructure | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Bureau Telecommunications and Post St. Maarten (BTP) concluded a highly successful Cyber Security Seminar last week, emphasizing the crucial need to protect critical infrastructure in St. Maarten. The seminar featured a keynote address delivered by the Caribbean Cyber Security Center from Barbados, shedding light on recent cyber-attacks in the region, prevalent threats targeting critical infrastructure, and the importance of safeguarding these vital systems.

