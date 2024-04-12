Bureau Telecommunications and Post St. Maarten embarks on Corporate Governance trajectory. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Bureau Telecommunications and Post St. Maarten (BTP) is proud to announce the commencement of a corporate governance trajectory aimed at reinforcing the organization's internal structure and operational practices. Spearheaded by an esteemed external law firm, this project signifies BTP's commitment to upholding the highest standards of corporate governance within the telecom industry.

