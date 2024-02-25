Business Extraordinaire, Mr. Bertaux “Rude” Fleming, Inspires GoLocal.sx Participants with Motivational Journey. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Business magnate and renowned entrepreneur, Mr. Bertaux "Rude" Fleming, recently captivated Small Business Owners at GoLocal.sx with an inspiring and insightful motivational session. Held at the vibrant venue of Aleeze Convention Center and Event Hall, Mr. Fleming took attendees on a transformative journey, sharing the secrets of his success and the principles that have shaped him into the business icon he is today.

During the session, attendees were encouraged to participate actively, sharing their own stories and asking questions, creating an engaging and collaborative environment. Mr. Fleming's passion for entrepreneurship and commitment to empowering others as he challenged participants to think creatively and strategically.

A highlight of the event was Mr. Fleming's unique challenge to attendees: craft a compelling 1-minute pitch about a simple bottle of water placed before them. The task was not just an exercise in communication but a profound lesson in branding.

The winning pitch, delivered by Mrs. Saskia Thomas of Zend2dZone, stood out for its creativity and clarity. In recognition of her achievement, she was awarded a comprehensive starter package courtesy of Xtratight Entertainment. This package includes professionally designed business cards, eye-catching flyers, and a complimentary one-month feature in the upcoming edition of GoLocal.sx.

In the spirit of generosity and community upliftment, every attendee was also given a one-month free feature in the next edition of GoLocal.sx. This gesture underscores Mr. Fleming's vision to shift the mindset from mere hustle to full-fledged business ownership, emphasizing the importance of building a brand and fostering sustainable success.

GoLocal.sx, a Small Business Expo, serves as a monthly indoor platform and facility for aspiring entrepreneurs and established small business owners alike. It provides a consistent space for showcasing products and services, fostering networking opportunities, and driving business growth.

If you are a small business owner looking to amplify your brand and connect with a vibrant community, don't miss the upcoming edition of GoLocal.sx on March 24th. Secure your spot today by registering your business at +1-721 523 9872.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44723-business-extraordinaire-mr-bertaux-rude-fleming-inspires-golocal-sx-participants-with-motivational-journey.html