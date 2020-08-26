Business hours may resume to normal by August 31st. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Minister of TEATT Ludmilla de Weever shed some light when asked about the second Ministerial Decree that was made for the Kim Sha vendors that must close their businesses by 10 pm.

Minister de Weever said the businesses at Kim Sha beach were not covered in the first Ministerial Decree since they were established on special conditions therefore the second MB was needed and had to be backdated.

De Weever said that should businesses resume back to normal as of August 31st a second MB will also have to be made. The Minister said that she has

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/35532-business-hours-may-resume-to-normal-by-august-31st.html