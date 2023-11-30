Busy 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season Comes to an End. We Must be Thankful says Richardson. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season officially comes to an end on Thursday, November 30th.

There were 20 named storms, of which seven (7) became hurricanes, and of those three (3) became major hurricanes (Category 3+ on the Saffir-Simpson Scale). An average season has 14 named storms; seven hurricanes; and three major hurricanes.

There was no storm activity between July 26 and August 19. From August 20 until October 6, the vast number of storms formed starting with Emily all the way down to Philippe.

Bret and Cindy both formed in mid-June.

Hurricane Lee was the season’s only Category 5 hurricane who achieved such a status in the open ocean east of the Leeward Islands.

In late October, Category 1 Hurricane Tammy, was another system that barely missed the Leeward Islands.

Disaster Coordinator and Fire Commander Clive Richardson, and on behalf of Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs, chairlady of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), is thankful that the nation has been spared the full onslaught of any major hurricane for the 2023 season.

“This season has indeed been a busy one. The Leeward Islands have missed a number of storm systems during the peak period of the season. Therefore, we have a lot to be thankful for as a community after making it through another season.

“I would like to take this opportunity to commend our national Disaster Management Organization of 10 Emergency Support Functions and all other support organizations or teams who mobilized when necessary to protect life and property during the season. Our ESFs were kept busy with Philippe and Tammy.

“At the close of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, I call on the community to always be prepared by having an emergency kit and plan in place for any type of disaster that may occur similar to the preparations that you take during the annual hurricane season.

“Severe weather can still occur outside the traditional season and therefore one should always be prepared and remain vigilant as a nation.

“Continue to follow the information channels of the Meteorological Department of Sint Maarten (MDS) as the official national weather service throughout the year.

“May you and your family safely enjoy the upcoming holiday season in a healthy and safe manner,” Disaster Coordinator Clive Richardson said on Thursday.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44364-busy-2023-atlantic-hurricane-season-comes-to-an-end-we-must-be-thankful-says-richardson.html