Cabinet of Justice Staff Member Recovering From COVID-19 at Home. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— On Monday, September 21st, 2020, a staff member of the Cabinet of Justice advised the Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson that Collective Prevention Services (CPS) had shortly confirmed that they tested positive for COVID-19. Thursday, September 17th, 2020, was the last day the staff member was on the job.

Considering the close contact between the staff member, Minister Richardson, and the cabinet staff were contacted by CPS on Monday, September 21st, 2020, and advised to quarantine immediately, which they did. As such, the offices of the cabinet of Justice are being cleaned and sanitized.

Notice of the positive case

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/35742-cabinet-of-justice-staff-member-recovering-from-covid-19-at-home.html