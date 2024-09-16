CAFt emphasizes the necessity of the improvement process for Aruba’s financial management. | SMN NEWS

Oranjestad;— Aruba’s economy is rapidly growing. The image shown by government finance is also a positive one. Since 2022, the budgets have been adopted timely. However, the justification information falls behind, as shown by the fact that both the implementation reports and the annual accounts are submitted late. This undermines Parliament's budgetary right and control function. The CAft applauds the initiated improvement trajectory to durably restore order in financial management. It is of importance that Aruba now makes significant steps and prioritizes the improvement trajectory.

