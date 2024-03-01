CALL FOR WITNESSES. | SMN NEWS

The Gendarmerie of Saint-Martin Espérance is actively seeking witnesses to the scooter accident that occurred on the night of Sunday 25 to Monday, February 26, 2024, at around 10:30 pm on the RN7. The scooter accident occurred between Baie Orientale and Hope Estate, a hundred meters from the CADISCO station,

at the end of the descent after the "RANCHO DEL SOL" restaurant.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44764-call-for-witnesses.html