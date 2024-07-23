Call to action on neglected MLK School in Dutch Quarter. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Cresburk A. Browne, Candidate #12 for the United People's Party and Community Council President of Dutch Quarter, has issued a passionate plea to the Parliament of Sint Maarten, demanding immediate attention to the deplorable condition of the Martin Luther King School. This call to action follows a heated meeting on September 17, 2021, where board members and incoming President Browne unveiled numerous unresolved grievances from Dutch Quarter residents. According to Browne's recent live report on Facebook, the school remains dismal and unprepared for students as the new school year approaches.

Brown explained that he brought the matter to the public in this manner to avoid further confrontations regarding the lapsed approach to fixing the school. He said during a recent meeting, known as PY 21-22 CDC #1, frustration peaked over the incomplete sewage project and the severe neglect of the Martin Luther King School. Other pressing issues included non-functional streetlights and unfinished roadworks.

"The school repairs have dragged on since before Hurricane Irma. It's disgraceful that there's been no consistent follow-up," Browne said. He mentioned the numerous emergency sessions for the airport, GEBE, and other projects, pointing out that education, a community cornerstone, needs to be addressed with equal passion.

The situation at Prince Willem Alexander School is equally concerning, with a longer history of neglect and a lack of necessary scrutiny. Browne fears politicians might exploit these schools as election bait, only to abandon them once votes are secured.

His appeal extends to the urgent need for a special needs school, arguing that improving educational infrastructure is essential for addressing crime and youth delinquency in Dutch Quarter. "If we don't fix the schools, we are failing our future generation. Education is the key to reducing crime, youth delinquency, and unemployment," he asserted. "The children are our future, and if we ignore them now, we will pay a steep price later."

With snap elections approaching, Browne's call to "crown the Prince" by reopening the school is more urgent than ever. He challenges the Parliament to force the sitting government to prioritize education with the same urgency as other infrastructure projects.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45680-call-to-action-on-neglected-mlk-school-in-dutch-quarter.html