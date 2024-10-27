Calvin B. Mardembrough Jr. Adds Two More Medals to His Collection at the NPC Ultimate Grand Prix in Boca Raton. | SMN NEWS

Boca Raton, Florida:— Calvin B. Mardembrough Jr., a growing figure in the competitive bodybuilding scene and ISSA-certified personal trainer has once again demonstrated his dedication and drive, capturing two prestigious medals at the NPC Ultimate Grand Prix. Competing against over 200 elite athletes, Calvin B. Mardembrough Jr. claimed a silver medal in the 35+ Men’s Physique category and an impressive bronze in the Class A division, solidifying his place as one of the top Sint Maarten athletes in this sport.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46292-calvin-b-mardembrough-jr-adds-two-more-medals-to-his-collection-at-the-npc-ultimate-grand-prix-in-boca-raton.html