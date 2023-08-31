Can Curaçao continue to bear the CMC?! Dreaming costs nothing, and neither does paying. | SMN NEWS

WILLEMSTAD, CURAÇAO:— This week, the Curaçao Medical Center (CMC) did a presentation to the Parliament of Curaçao about general healthcare and their financial situation. During this meeting, Member of Parliament Gwendell Mercelina (PNP) emphasized the concerning trend that the presentation has caused: “By leaving SEHOS and transitioning to CMC, we have done something that we couldn't, the dream of an ultramodern hospital was too big for us at that moment, that dreams don't cost anything, but neither does pay for them (soñar no cuesta nada, pagarlo tampoco)!”

Member of Parliament Mercelina pointed out that CMC has received instructions from the Inspector-General for Public Health regarding, among other things, the hospital's processes and the very long waiting lists that existed. But currently, the waiting lists have become even longer. How are they going to deal with this? CMC wants to attract more medical tourism, but how realistic is this? How are they going to do this if they can't even treat our local population? These were some of raised during his speech about CMC.

According to Member of Parliament Mercelina, the prevention of diseases and medical conditions should be a much more important discussion currently. Mercelina suggested transforming the communication department of CMC, which is currently very proactive, into an "Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion" where the focus is on reducing acute illnesses, reducing smoking, reducing obesity among the population, and reducing overall alcohol consumption. Only if we do this and address correctly the issue of undocumented individuals in our country, can we begin to lower the expenditures of CMC.

