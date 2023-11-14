Cancer Charity Marathon Event ‘Move For a Cure’ Set for November 18th. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— ‘Move for Cure’ encourages movement, brings awareness, and focuses on prevention and support for cancer – the charity event is now set for this Saturday, November 18th. Due to the past weeks' weather, the CIBC FirstCaribbean event was postponed; however, the bank and its partners remain unswerving in their pledge to support cancer patients and the education and awareness of the disease.

This year’s walk will benefit the Positive Foundation, Still Beautiful, and Elektralyets Foundation in their collaborated cancer support, education, and awareness efforts.

Participants can join any or all three marathon events – walk, workout, or yoga.

The walk commences at 5:00 AM from CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Philipsburg branch, onwards to W A. Nisbeth Rd, Sucker Garden Road to Guana Bay entrance, then moves onto Juancho Yrausquin Blvd, Ground Dove Rd, Pointe Blanche before returning to the bank. This year’s workout is led by Monster Factory SXM. The marathon ends with a restoring yoga practice by Island Rebel Yoga.

Survivors, fighters, and advocates of all cancers can register and purchase tickets at the bank’s Philipsburg or Cole Bay branch or do so online at https://www.cibcfcib.com/about-us/community-relations/walk-for-the-cure/st.maarten.

Donations are also welcomed at these locations via the in-branch donation drop boxes or the Walk for the Cure account, CIBC FirstCaribbean Account C/A 10055400.

The “Move for Cure” would not be possible without the support of Caribbean Gems, Zhaveri Jewelers, Island Rebel Yoga, Viva Signs, Princess International Group-PDP Resort-Trademark Collection by Wyndham, Blue Waters, and Divico.

For more information, contact the Walk for the Cure Manager, Petra Abdul-Hamid, at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

