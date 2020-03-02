CaPAs celebrates first lustrum with seminar about sustainable deployment. | SMN News

‘Fit across the finish line’ is the title of a seminar about the sustainable deployment of the employee that the Caribbean Pension Funds Association (CaPAs) organizes in the Maho Resort in Sint Maarten on Friday, 27 March 2020.

PHILIPSBURG:— The retirement age has been raised in all the countries of the Dutch Caribbean. How do we arrange that workers reach that higher retirement age in good health and with pleasure? This is a joint responsibility of these workers themselves, their employers, the pension providers, and the government.

All these stakeholders are represented at the CaPAs seminar, where

