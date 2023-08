THE HAGUE:— On November 11, 2023, foundation WeConnect and association AMA are organizing the network event CARE Caribbean at the WTC in The Hague. CARE focuses on Caribbean students and care professionals, as well as employers in health care and the social domain.

