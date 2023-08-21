Caribbean Airlines Granted An Injunction by the Industrial Court of Trinidad And Tobago. | SMN NEWS

Port-of-Spain, Trinidad:— Caribbean Airlines applied for and was granted an injunction by the Industrial Court of Trinidad and Tobago on August 21, 2023 which restricts the Trinidad and Tobago Airline Pilots Association (TTALPA) and its membership from taking industrial action within the meaning of the Industrial Relations Act of Trinidad and Tobago Chapter 88:01 including calling in sick en masse.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43623-caribbean-airlines-granted-an-injunction-by-the-industrial-court-of-trinidad-and-tobago.html