Caribbean Airlines Prepares for COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution | SMN NEWS

Port-of-Spain:—Caribbean Airlines Cargo is currently developing a Covid-19 vaccine transportation plan to ensure its readiness to distribute the vaccine throughout the Caribbean. The airline is currently consulting with stakeholders in advance of making preparations for the movement of the vaccine.

Caribbean Airlines Cargo offers expansive global and regional connectivity through its scheduled flights, charter flights, and interline arrangements. The carrier can facilitate the transport of temperature controlled shipments to the Caribbean from several territories worldwide including Europe, India, and the United States. It covers the entire Caribbean including but not limited to: Trinidad and Tobago, Antigua, Barbados, Guyana, Grenada, Jamaica, ...



