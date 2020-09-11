Caribbean Banks Promote Financial Literacy. | SMN News

Castries, Saint Lucia:— The Caribbean Association of Banks (CAB) Inc. has embarked upon a series of initiatives intended to promote and celebrate financial literacy and financial inclusion in the region. The campaign, which is now underway, will target a number of demographic groups, including families, small businesses, and financial services professionals. The theme for the campaign, which runs until the end of September, is Saving and Investing Today for a Brighter Tomorrow.

Its financial literacy campaign is the latest intervention coming out of the CAB corporate social responsibility programme, an avenue whereby CAB deepens engagement with the financial services industry

