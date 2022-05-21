Caribbean caregivers wanted to Live and work in the United Kingdom. | SMN NEWS

BRIDGETOWN:--- A UK-based care provider is looking to sponsor two Caribbean caregivers to live and work in the UK as a senior care worker and care assistants for either three or five years.

Abbots Care Limited UK is a 26-year-old family business started by Camille Leavold, her sister, and her mother.

Both job listings and their specifications are listed on the Caribbean Employment Services Inc. job board website, as well as on the organization’s website under the “jobs” section.

In an interview with Caribbean Employment Services Inc., Leavold said the organization is looking to the Caribbean for new recruits ...



