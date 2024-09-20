Caribbean Journalism Seminar available via Livestream. | SMN NEWS

Oranjestad, Aruba;— Red Arubiano di Prensa Profesional (RAPP) announces that the first Caribbean Journalism Seminar 2024 will be broadcast via livestream for everyone unable to attend the event in person. This seminar, themed "Turning Challenges into Opportunities," will take place on Friday, 20 September 2024, at Impact Hub Aruba from 5:30 to 7:30 PM.

The livestream will offer everyone the opportunity to hear presentations from experts focusing on Caribbean journalism, including:

• Luis Anibal Villegas, who will present the Lob-generator, a tool that allows citizens of the Dutch Caribbean islands to request public information.

• Marlon Kock, a UX expert, who will elaborate on the interesting topic of "Artificial Intelligence and how to use it efficiently in journalism."

• Carla Minet (Keynote Speaker), an investigative journalist who has participated in important investigations such as Panama, Pandora, and Paradise Papers. She is the executive director of the Centro Investigativo de Periodismo in Puerto Rico and will present the topic "Turning Challenges into Opportunities for Caribbean Journalists."

You can follow the seminar via the following link: https://www.youtube.com/live/yRS9qVZHZnA?si=k7g6SL600_0TZ8LF.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46055-caribbean-journalism-seminar-available-via-livestream.html