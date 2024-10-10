Caribbean labour justice officials to announce joint commitment to improving dispute resolution across the region. | SMN NEWS

Thirty labor officials from across the Caribbean will announce their joint commitment to strengthening their national labor dispute resolution institutions and processes tomorrow at the closing ceremony of Making labor justice accessible to All: ILO subregional symposium on dispute resolution in the Caribbean, a two-day event hosted by the International Labour Organization.

During the announcement, the officials will adopt a series of outcomes that will serve as a roadmap for accelerating improvements in their national labor justice frameworks to achieve fair, effective, and sustainable dispute resolution systems.

The agreement will be a result of their deliberations during the Symposium, where they shared best practices and knowledge to find solutions to barriers such as limited accessibility, independence and accountability, as well as scarce resources, complex procedural requirements, and inadequate remedies.

Media are invited to attend the Closing Ceremony in person or online.

What: Making labor justice accessible to all: ILO subregional symposium on dispute resolution in the Caribbean

When: 4:30 PM – 5.00 PM Atlantic Standard Time on Thursday 10 October 2024

Format: Hybrid: In-person and online

Where: Hilton Hotel, Trinidad and Tobago (Belmont Lounge I & II ) / Facebook

Countries: Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Saint Lucia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago

Closing speakers:

• Dr Joni Musabayana, Director, ILO Decent Work Team and Office for the Caribbean

• Ms Vera Paquete-Perdigao, Director, Governance and Tripartism Department, ILO-Geneva

High-level participants:

• Ms Helen Almorales-Jones, Acting President of the Industrial Tribunal, The Bahamas

• Mr Errol Miller, Chairman of the Industrial Disputes Tribunal, Jamaica

• Ms Edith Jeffrey-Nelson, Chairperson of the Labour Tribunal, Saint Lucia

• Mr Ferdinand Welzijn, Chairperson of the Mediation Council, Suriname

• Her Honour Mrs. Heather Seale, President of the Industrial Court, Trinidad and Tobago

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46197-caribbean-labour-justice-officials-to-announce-joint-commitment-to-improving-dispute-resolution-across-the-region-2.html