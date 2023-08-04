Caribbean Pearls Toastmasters club inducts new members. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Caribbean Pearls Toastmasters Club started the new Toastmasters year with a bang! Under the Theme for the year “We Learn Through Action” they inducted 5 new members, on the 2nd of July 2023. This event was held at the Infinity Restaurant at Oyster Bay.

The new members that were inducted are Jennifer Washington, Leona Gibs-Arnell, Patrice Toma, Yasmine Alfred, and Cheryl Dangleben-York.

Present at this auspicious event were the Administrative Manager for District 81, Melissa Harrison-Grinuva, and the Division I Director, Valeska Laurant.

