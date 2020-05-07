Caribbean Princess Cruise Ship will be in Port for Fuel Bunkering on Thursday. | SMN News

POINTE BLANCHE:— On Thursday, the Caribbean Princess cruise ship will be in port for fuel bunkering. The vessel belongs to Princess Cruises.

One crew member with St. Maarten heritage who works onboard the vessel, will be allowed to disembark as the person returns home, and will have to follow the public health and security protocols of the Collective Prevention Service (CPS).

All cruise vessels have to adhere to stringent public health measures as well as to the rules and regulations related to the national State of Emergency. Port St. Maarten has a “Sterile Port Protocol” in place since

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/34659-caribbean-princess-cruise-ship-will-be-in-port-for-fuel-bunkering-on-thursday.html